Mauritius' prime minister says his ruling coalition is set for a 'huge' election defeat
Mauritius’ prime minister says his ruling coalition is set for a “huge defeat” following Sunday’s parliamentary elections
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Mauritius' ruling coalition is set for a “huge defeat” following Sunday's parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth told reporters Monday, acknowledging the rejection of his Militant Socialist Movement even as vote-counting continued.
Jugnauth, in office since 2017, had been seeking another five-year term in the Indian Ocean island nation, but his government faced corruption allegations after recordings of politicians and business people were leaked online.
The Alliance for Change coalition, led by former prime minister Navin Ramgoolam, appeared poised for victory. They had no immediate comment.
“The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country,” Jugnauth said.
Final results were expected later Monday.
At least 1 million people were registered to vote in the 12th election since Mauritius gained independence from Britain in 1968. Mauritians were voting for 62 seats in Parliament, and the party or alliance with a majority forms the government and chooses the prime minister.
Mauritius, about 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) off Africa’s east coast, has developed a successful economy underpinned by its finance, tourism and agricultural sectors. It was briefly rated a high-income country in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic set back its tourism sector.
___