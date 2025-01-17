A doctor accused of sexual abuse by more than 200 former patients is indicted on rape charges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A grand jury in Massachusetts has indicted a doctor who is accused of sexually assaulting more than 200 former patients over a period of more than a decade.

The patients sued Dr. Derrick Todd, who has been accused of performing unnecessary pelvic floor therapy, breast examinations, testicular examinations and other unwarranted procedures on patients dating back to 2010. The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday that Todd was indicted earlier that day for “two counts of rape alleging the sexual assault of two women.”

Todd was scheduled to be arraigned as soon as Friday, the statement said. It added that the two alleged assaults took place in December 2022 and June 2023, and that additional investigations into Todd’s conduct are ongoing.

The criminal case against Todd will likely grow, said William Thompson, an attorney with Boston firm Lubin & Meyer, which represents more than 180 of the accusers.

“It's just the beginning of the criminal case against Dr. Todd, but it does help validate the civil claims that Lubin & Meyer is pursuing on behalf of so many of his former patients,” Thompson said. “Fundamentally, it's about a doctor abusing his position. And taking advantage of patients who put their trust in him for his own personal sexual gratification.”

Thompson added that the civil case against Todd is currently in the process of discovery. The Associated Press left a telephone message with Anthony Abeln, an attorney who has represented Todd in the civil case, and with Ingrid Martin, a criminal lawyer who has represented Todd.

Todd is a former rheumatologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. The lawsuit against him accused several other defendants, including the hospital, of knowing about the abuse and failing to halt it.

Brigham and Women's received anonymous complaints about Todd in April 2023 and launched its own investigation. The hospital fired him in July. Todd then reached a voluntary agreement with the Board of Registration in Medicine to stop practicing medicine anywhere in the United States.

Todd's former places of work have distanced themselves from the doctor since the allegations emerged. His accusers range from teenagers to women in their 60s.

Paula Bliss, an attorney for victims and partner with Justice Law Collaborative, a Massachusetts legal advocacy group, said Friday that the indictment was “a resounding moment of validation for the patients he sexually assaulted and the brave survivors who came forward with the truth of this so-called medical professional’s deplorable conduct.”