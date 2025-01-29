Glenn Martens named creative director of Maison Margiela, succeeding Galliano
Belgian designer Glenn Martens was named creative director of the Paris fashion house Maison Margiela, taking over the position from John Galliano
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Belgian designer Glenn Martens was named creative director of the Paris fashion house Maison Margiela, taking over the position from John Galliano, the brand’s Italian owner OTB announced on Wednesday.
Martens, 41, has been creative director at another OTB-owned fashion house, Diesel, since 2000, quickly promoting it to a must-see Milan runway sensation with edgy, street-savvy collections made with cutting-edge textile techniques.
Martens becomes the third creative director at Maison Margiela, after its Belgian founder Martin Margiela and Galliano, who left the house last month after a decade.
“I have worked with Glenn for years. I have witnessed his talent and I know what he is capable of,’’ OTB chairman Renzo Rosso said in a statement, adding that he “has already shown his prowess and his vision in couture.”
The house shows both haute couture and ready to wear collections in Paris. Marten's appointment is effective immediately.