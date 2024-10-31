Hard-luck Mississippi Gulf Coast will have its first oyster season since 2018

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The Mississippi Gulf Coast, battered by a mammoth oil spill more than a decade ago and left bereft by years of subsequent flooding, will have its first oyster season since 2018.

The oyster season will open at sunrise, Nov. 13, in eight harvesting areas, but will last only 10 days, the state Department of Marine Resources said in a statement Wednesday.

The agency has set harvest limits at 10 sacks per vessel for both commercial oyster tonging and dredging. Recreational harvest is limited to three sacks per recreationally licensed resident for a seven-day period.

The season arrives with the approach of Thanksgiving, when residents look forward to including oysters in holiday spreads.

The state has invested millions to restore oyster reefs since the 2010 BP oil spill. But flooding has in subsequent years, decimated the beds, diluting salinity in the Mississippi Sound to the point that oysters couldn’t survive, the Sun Herald reported.

In 2019, Mississippi River water released through the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana killed almost all the oysters on Mississippi's most productive reefs, which are in the western sound.

“Through our monitoring efforts, we have seen positive growth over the last couple of years and are ready to open a limited season in certain areas,” Joe Spraggins, the department’s director, told the newspaper. “The season is to provide some access to the industry and get Mississippi oysters on the market.”

With a limited season, Spraggins said, the agency wants to avoid fragile reefs being over-fished so that oyster growth can be preserved.