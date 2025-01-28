MLB The Show 25 cover features Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz
MLB The Show 25 has announced Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz as the cover athletes of its upcoming video game
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
MLB The Show 25 announced Tuesday that rising stars Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson and Elly De La Cruz will be the cover athletes on its upcoming video game.
It's the first time MLB The Show has featured three athletes on the same cover. The game is scheduled to hit the market on March 18.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Skenes, 22, was last season's National League Rookie of the Year. The hard-throwing right-hander recently stirred a frenzy when his coveted rookie card was unveiled by an 11-year-old from the Los Angeles area. The card could hold a high value considering the potentially bright future ahead for Skenes, who finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.
He finished the season 11-4 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop De La Cruz, 23, become the fifth player since 1901 to have at least 20 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season last year. He finished 2024 with 25 homers and led the majors with 67 stolen bases.
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Henderson, 23, was the American League Rookie of the Year in 2023. He participated in the Home Run Derby last season. He finished the year with 37 homers, 92 RBIs and a .281 batting average.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb