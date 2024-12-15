Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball sells for $1.56 million at auction

Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series has sold for $1.56 million at auction

Via AP news wire
Sunday 15 December 2024 11:37 EST
Yankees Brewers Trade Baseball
Yankees Brewers Trade Baseball (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Freddie Freeman’s historic walk-off grand slam ball from Game 1 of the World Series has sold for $1.56 million at auction.

The bidding at SCP Auctions went into the late hours of Saturday night, according to a statement from the auction house on Sunday. It didn't say who bought the ball.

Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, came to the plate on a sprained right ankle with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning against the New York Yankees. He hit the first pitch from Nestor Cortes 413 feet for the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

The Dodgers won the game 6-3 and went on to claim the franchise’s eighth World Series championship in five games.

It’s the second ball connected to the Dodgers to be auctioned this season. The ball hit by Shohei Ohtani that made him the first player in major league history with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season sold for nearly $4.4 million. It set a record for the sale of any sports ball.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

