A look at how the Oscar best picture nominees have fared at the box office
This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far
This year's Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far.
“Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” are among last year's blockbusters that will compete for film's top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. “The Brutalist,” which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run, but will expand to more theaters this week. (Want to know how to watch this year's contenders? Click here for a handy guide to what's in theaters and on streaming services.)
Here's a look at how much this year's best picture nominees have earned at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) and worldwide box office, which according to the figures reported through Sunday released by Comscore have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.
“Anora” — 6 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $15 million
Worldwide: $32 million
“The Brutalist” — 10 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $6 million
Worldwide: N/A
“A Complete Unknown” — 8 nominations
Domestic: $59 million
Worldwide: $61 million
“Conclave” — 8 nominations
Domestic: $32 million
Worldwide: $76 million
“Dune: Part Two” — 5 nominations
Domestic: $283 million
Worldwide: $715 million
“Emilia Pérez” — 13 Oscar nominations
No box office totals reported by Netflix.
“I’m Still Here” — 3 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $162,000
“Nickel Boys” — 2 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $1.1 million
“The Substance” — 5 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $17 milion
Worldwide: $45 million
“Wicked” — 10 Oscar nominations
Domestic: $466 million
Worldwide: $710 million
——
Source: Comscore
——
For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards