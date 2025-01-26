Latvia seeks cooperation from Baltic Sea allies in finding cause of undersea data cable rupture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said Sunday that her government has reached out to Sweden and other Baltic Sea allies in NATO for assistance as it investigates the cause of damage to an underwater data cable running to Sweden.

Siliņa wrote on platform X she was informed in the early hours that the data cable from Latvia to Sweden was damaged in the Baltic Sea "in the section that is located in the Exclusive economic zone of Sweden.”

She wrote that her government was “working together with our Swedish Allies and NATO on investigating the incident, including to patrolling the area, as well as inspecting the vessels that were in the area.”

She wrote there was an intensified exchange of information as a criminal investigation has been launched.

Latvian state-run radio and TV center LVRTC said Sunday that it recorded disruptions in data transmission on the cable running from the town of Ventspils to the Swedish island of Gotland, and concluded there was a rupture.

“At the moment, there is reason to believe that the cable is significantly damaged and that the damage is caused by external influences,” Vineta Sprugaine, head of corporate communications at LVRTC, was quoted as saying by the LSM state broadcaster.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X that at least one cable belonging to a “Latvian entity” was believed to have been damaged and that he has been “in close contact” with Siliņa during the day Sunday.

Latvia's navy was inspecting the Malta-flagged bulk carrier Michalis San, believed to be bound for Russia, that was in the damaged cable area, according to Latvian broadcaster LSM.

The LVRTC said its service continued using other data transmission routes, while it was taking steps to have the cable repaired.

The LVRTC is the main operator of the on-land broadcasting network for radio and television programs in Latvia.

There have been previous incidents reported of ruptures of data cables running on the Baltic sea bed, allegedly linked to Russia's shadow fleet — hundreds of aging tankers of uncertain ownership that are dodging sanctions and keeping oil revenue coming into the country.

NATO recently announced it will step up security monitoring mission on the Baltic.