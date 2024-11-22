AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Nov. 15-21, 2024
Leaders of the Group of 20 nations gathered in Rio de Janeiro to discuss poverty, climate change and heightened global tensions.
Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, beat out Miss Nigeria to be crowned Miss Universe in the 73rd edition of the competition in Mexico City.
Tropical Storm Sara formed in the western Caribbean Sea before making landfall on the northern coast of Honduras, dumping torrential rains in a slow weekend crawl across parts of Central America.
Thousands attended Mexico’s three-day Corona Capital music festival, welcoming headliners Paul McCartney, Iggy Pop, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Green Day and Beck.
The Tortuguías Foundation that seeks to protect sea turtles in the Central American country of Panama, which has coasts on the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, carried out a release of dozens of turtles. The foundation has been working on sea turtle conservation for about 14 years and has managed to free more than 485,000 hatchlings in that period.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Anita Baca, based in Mexico City.
