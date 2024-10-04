Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

The Associated Press
Friday 04 October 2024 00:05

AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Show all 11

Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024

Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum waves to supporters on her inauguration day. Demonstrators in Argentina marched for increased funding for public universities. An annular solar eclipse reached Argentina and Chile.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Moisés Castillo, based in Guatemala City.

___

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

