AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Jan. 17-23, 2024
Workers handled beef in Avellaneda in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. People cooled off in Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro. A migrant cried in the border city of Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, as her CBP One appointment was canceled following U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration. People displaced by violence in Colombia's Catatumbo region lined up to register for shelter at a soccer stadium in Cúcuta, on the border with Venezuela.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photographer Esteban Félix, based in Santiago, Chile.
