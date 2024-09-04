Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned, parliamentary official says

An official says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has resigned

Wednesday 04 September 2024 02:29
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba resigned Wednesday, the speaker of parliament said.

Kuleba’s resignation request will be discussed by lawmakers at the next plenary meeting, Speaker of parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page.

