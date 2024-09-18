Senator's son to change plea in 2023 crash that killed North Dakota deputy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The adult son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is expected to change his plea on Friday in connection with a pursuit and crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff's deputy last year.

Ian Cramer, 43, was scheduled to go to trial next week beginning Tuesday for charges of homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, fleeing an officer and drug- and driving-related offenses tied to the Dec. 6, 2023, pursuit and crash death of Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin, 53.

Cramer pleaded not guilty to the charges in April. He was initially charged with manslaughter, which was later raised to the homicide offense, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine. A notice filed Wednesday indicates his change of plea is scheduled for Friday by videoconference.

The details of Cramer's change of plea weren't immediately clear. The Associated Press left phone messages with Cramer's attorney and Mercer County State's Attorney Todd Schwarz.

Bismarck police said Ian Cramer’s mother had taken him to a hospital because of mental health concerns. Court documents say he crawled into the driver seat of his parents’ vehicle after his mother got out and smashed in reverse through the closed garage door of the hospital’s ambulance bay. Court documents say he later fled from deputies when one confronted him in Hazen, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) from Bismarck.

Cramer hit speeds over 100 mph (160 kph) and kept going even after a spiked device flattened two tires, according to court documents. More spikes were set up, and Cramer swerved and then crashed head-on into Martin’s patrol vehicle and launched him about 100 feet (30 meters), authorities said. Martin was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In March, Ian Cramer pleaded not guilty to separate felony charges of theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment in connection with the events at the hospital. A jury trial is scheduled for November.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican, has said his son “suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations.” Ian Cramer is being held at the McLean County Jail in Washburn on $500,000 cash bail.