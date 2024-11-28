At least 13 dead after landslides bury 40 homes in villages in eastern Uganda
At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
At least 13 people have died in eastern Uganda after landslides buried 40 homes in six villages, relief officials said Thursday.
The Uganda Red Cross Society said 13 bodies have been recovered and the rescue effort is continuing.
Local media reported that authorities expect the death toll could rise to 30.
The landslides happened after heavy rains on Wednesday night in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, where landslides are common.
A journalist in the area told The Associated Press that local officials said an excavator would be brought to assist in the rescue efforts, but the roads were covered in mud and the rain was still failling.
The affected area is about 50 acres (20ha) with homesteads and farmlands spread downhill.
The prime minister’s office issued a disaster alert on Wednesday stating that heavy rains across the country had cut off major roads.
Two rescue boats capsized on Wednesday during a rescue mission on River Nile where Pakwach bridge was submerged.