Michael B. Jordan uses timeout at women's college basketball game to sign smoldering photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Snoop Dogg strolled in wearing a jacket with JuJu Watkins’ name and number on the front and back. Michael B. Jordan thrilled a USC woman fan with an impromptu autograph during a timeout.

The stars came out to Saturday’s showdown between Watkins and third-ranked Southern California and No. 6 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish won 74-61 to remain undefeated in the nationally televised game.

“Yeah, I saw them but I’m not so focused on that. I’m focused on winning with my team,” Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo said. "I came into the game knowing this was going to be a big hoopla game, which I appreciate, and they were going to bring in all the celebrities and all the fans they needed.”

Actor Jason Sudeikis, who frequents college and WNBA games with one or more of his kids, sat courtside.

Jordan, who was People's “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2020, was shown on the videoboard, which then moved to a woman wearing a USC sweatshirt who held up a smoldering double-truck magazine image of the “Black Panther” actor.

The crowd roared, Jordan smiled and mimicked an autograph to indicate he'd sign the photo. With the resident DJ egging her on, the woman climbed out of the stands and met Jordan at his seat. He leaned in to ask her name above the din, signed the image and the two embraced as the Galen Center crowd of 7,894 cheered.

“For LA being the center of women’s basketball universe this weekend is really special,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “Look at this building, the sellout, the star power that’s here.”

Among them were a who’s-who of women’s hoops past and present, including Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller, Candace Parker, Cameron Brink, Chiney Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby. Phoenix Suns player Oso Ighodaro was there, too.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball