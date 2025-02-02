AP PHOTOS: Japanese mark the end of winter with bean-throwing ritual to ward off evil spirits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at a Buddhist temple in downtown Tokyo, eagerly stretching their hands to catch the dried soybeans thrown at them in the hope of warding off evil spirits and inviting good luck.

Japan’s annual ritual of “mame-maki,” or bean-throwing, at Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines and homes sees people marking “setsubun,” the last day of the winter in the Japanese lunar calendar. Like rice, soybeans are considered a symbol of vitality and purity.

Inside the Zojoji temple in Tokyo, a number of people including sumo wrestlers, actors and other celebrities, dressed in formal kimonos, stood on an elevated podium, excitedly throwing the dried soybeans as the crowds gathered to happily pick the small packs of “fukumame.”

“Oniwa soto, Fukuwa uchi!” or “Demons out, fortune in!” everyone chanted in sync, loudly enough to be heard outside the temple, where hundreds queued up for the next session.

While the ritual is usually held outside, the rain on Sunday forced everyone to take cover inside the Zojoji temple.

Some lucky participants like Utako Iibuchi and her husband Masaaki collected about 20 packages of soybean, snacks and “mochi” rice cakes. The couple is a regular at the temple’s annual event. “This is the first time we’ve collected so much,” a beaming Utako Iibuchi said.

Japanese people also hold bean-throwing rituals at home, where usually the elder family member wears a red-faced demon mask and throws the beans at the others. Afterward, they eat the same number of beans as their age plus one, for good luck and health.

Bean events at home are largely for families with children, but the Consumer Affairs Agency has advised parents not to feed the dried soybeans to those under five to avoid risks of choking.