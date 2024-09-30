Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japan's likely next leader says he will call an election for Oct. 27 once he takes office

Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, says he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday

Via AP news wire
Monday 30 September 2024 03:06
Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, said on Monday he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday.

Ishiba was elected party leader to succeed outgoing leader Fumio Kishida in a party vote Friday. Ishiba is assured to be elected as next prime minister because the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition controls parliament.

