Italian bank Mediobanca rejects takeover bid by domestic rival Monte dei Paschi
Italian bank Mediobanca has rejected a surprise takeover attempt by domestic rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Italian bank Mediobanca on Tuesday rejected a surprise takeover attempt by domestic rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
Mediobanca said in a statement that the offer “is devoid of industrial and financial rationale.”
Monte dei Paschi, Italy’s oldest bank, launched a 13.3 billion-euro ($13.9 billion) takeover bid last week for larger Milan-based peer Mediobanca that aims to reshape the Italian banking sector. Monte dei Paschi said that the tie-up would generate 700 million euros ($733 million) a year in pretax synergies, and deliver significant profits.
But Mediobanca said that the offer compromises its “identity and business profile, which is focused on high-value-added business segments with clear growth trajectories,” and that it would destroy shareholder value at both banks.
The buyout offer came after the Italian government moved to reprivatize the once-troubled Monte dei Paschi, whose largest shareholder has been the Italian Treasury since an expensive bailout in 2017.
Premier Giorgia Meloni said over the weekend that the merger, if successful, would create Italy’s third-largest bank, and could “play an important role in the safekeeping of Italians’ savings.”
The bank's major shareholders are expected to discuss the bid at a regular meeting next month on 2024 financial results.