US federal worker charged in classified documents leak about Israel's earlier plans to strike Iran
A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel’s earlier plans to attack Iran
A man who worked for the U.S. government has been charged with leaking classified information assessing Israel's earlier plans to attack Iran, according to court papers filed Wednesday.
The man, identified as Asif William Rahman, was arrested by the FBI this week in Cambodia and was to due to make his first court appearance in Guam.
It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer or which federal agency employed him.
