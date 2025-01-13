Rescuers in southwestern Pakistan recover the bodies of 11 workers who died in a coal mine blast
Officials in Pakistan say rescuers have recovered the bodies of 11 coal miners who died last week after a methane gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse in the country's southwest
Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 coal miners who died last week after a methane gas explosion caused a coal mine to collapse in southwestern Pakistan, officials said Monday.
An operation is still underway to find a 12th worker who has been missing since Thursday, when the mine collapsed in Singidi city in Balochistan province, said Abdul Ghani, a mines inspector.
Two more coal miners were killed on Sunday when another mine collapsed in Harnai, a district in Balochistan, he said.
Safety standards are commonly ignored in the coal mining industry in Pakistan, leading to accidents and explosions that kill dozens of mine workers every year. Miners often complain that owners fail to install safety equipment.
Last week, Pakistani security forces also rescued at least eight of 16 mine workers who had been kidnapped by local militants in the restive northwest, and an operation is still underway to rescue the remaining miners.