Toasted oats add flavor and crunch to hearty maple scones

Scones are a traditional British and Irish baked good, with a tender crumb that’s somewhere between a quick bread and a biscuit. To give these hearty scones a deep, sweet flavor with amplified nuttiness and texture, we bake our oats with maple syrup for a toasty, granola-like crunch.

In this recipe from our cookbook “Milk Street Bakes,” we process a portion of the oat mixture with the other dry ingredients to distribute the flavor and texture through every bite. Maple syrup sweetens the batter and the glaze, while freshly grated nutmeg adds warmth and spice.

The darker the maple syrup, the better the scones will taste. Seek out either “dark” or “very dark” syrup for the boldest, richest flavor. To balance the maple’s sweeter notes, tangy buttermilk moistens and binds the dough and helps thin the simple powdered-sugar glaze.

Don’t bake immediately after cutting the dough into wedges.The scones need at least 15 minutes of chilling first, otherwise they tend to spread and lose their shape in the oven. If you need to pack or transport the scones, wait for 30 minutes or so to allow the glaze to fully set. These are best the day they’re baked, but stored in an airtight container, extras will keep for up to two days.

Toasted Oat and Maple Scones

Start to finish: 1¼ hours (45 minutes active)

Servings: Makes 8 scones

Ingredients:

For the scones:

150 grams (1½ cups) old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup maple syrup (see headnote), divided

½ cup cold buttermilk

1 large egg

260 grams (2 cups) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

71 grams (⅓ cup) white sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

198 grams (14 tablespoons) cold salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces

For the glaze:

28 grams (2 tablespoons) salted butter, melted

124 grams (1 cup) powdered sugar

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon buttermilk, plus more if needed

¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Directions:

Heat the oven to 400°F with a rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with kitchen parchment. In a large bowl, toss the oats with ¼ cup maple syrup until evenly coated. Distribute in an even layer on the baking sheet; reserve the bowl. Bake until golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then transfer to a small bowl; reserve the baking sheet and parchment. Increase the oven to 450°F.

In a small bowl or 2-cup liquid measuring cup, whisk together the buttermilk, egg and the ¼ cup remaining maple syrup; set aside. In a food processor, combine ½ cup of the toasted oats, the flour, white sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and nutmeg. Process until the oats are as fine as the flour, about 15 seconds.

Scatter the butter over the flour mixture, then pulse until the pieces are no larger than about ¼ inch, about 15 pulses. Transfer to the reserved bowl. Add ¾ cup of the remaining toasted oats to the flour-butter mixture; toss. Pour in the buttermilk mixture, then fold with a silicone spatula just until a shaggy dough forms; it’s OK if some dry pockets remain.

Lightly dust the counter with flour, then turn the dough out onto it. Using your hands and working quickly, gently knead the dough just until cohesive, about 5 turns; do not overwork the dough. Gather the dough and press it into a 6-inch disk about 1½ inches thick. Using a chef’s knife, cut the disk in half, then cut each half into 4 wedges. Place the wedges on the reserved baking sheet, spaced evenly apart; refrigerate uncovered for at least 15 minutes or up to 1 hour.

Bake the scones until golden brown, 13 to 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Transfer directly to the rack and cool for another 5 minutes; reserve the baking sheet.

To make the glaze, in a medium bowl, whisk the melted butter, powdered sugar, maple syrup, buttermilk and nutmeg until smooth. The glaze should have the consistency of pourable yogurt; if it’s too thick, thin it by stirring in additional buttermilk 1 teaspoon at a time. Set the rack with the scones in the reserved baking sheet. Using a spoon, drizzle the glaze onto the scones (it’s fine if they’re still slightly warm), then sprinkle with the remaining toasted oats. Let the glaze dry for at least 10 minutes.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap