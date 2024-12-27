AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Dec. 20-26, 2024
In Honduras, the daughter of slain environmentalist Juan López posed for a photo with her state-assigned bodyguards at her ninth birthday party. Wounded journalists reeled from getting shot at the General Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. In Brazil, Santa Claus visited an Amazonian community, trying his hand as a goalkeeper.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Latin America and the Caribbean.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Jon Orbach, based in Mexico City.
