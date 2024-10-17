The Temptations to perform `My Girl' and national anthem before NLCS Game 5 between Mets and Dodgers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Mets fans will get a little help when they sing “My Girl” at Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Friday: The Temptations will be in the ballpark.

The team said Thursday the four-time Grammy Award winners will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Citi Field before the Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Immediately after the national anthem, the group will perform “My Girl,” its 1964 song that became The Temptations' first No. 1 hit.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor switched his walk-up music before plate appearances to “My Girl” in late May, just before the Mets turned around their season following a slow start. Fans at Citi Field have taken to the song, continuing to sing the lyrics even after the music stops while Lindor is at bat.

