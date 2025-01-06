Partial list of Golden Globe winners
The 82nd Golden Globes, airing Sunday night, hope to rekindle some of the frothy comic energy of the days when Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted.
Comedian Nikki Glaser is emceeing the ceremony from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
At a gala dinner Friday, Viola Davis received the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson accepted the Carol Burnett Award. The Globes are airing on CBS and available to stream live for subscribers to Paramount+ with Showtime.
Here's a partial list of winners of the Golden Globes:
Movies Best performance by a female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Demi Moore, “The Substance”
Best performance by a male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, movie
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez”
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, movie
Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”
Best screenplay
Peter Straughan, “Conclave”
Best Motion Picture, Non-English
“Emilia Pérez”
Television Best performance by a male actor, TV series, drama
Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”
Best performance by a female actor TV series, musical or comedy
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best performance by a male actor, TV series, musical or comedy
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
Best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television
Jodie Foster, ”True Detective: Night Country”
Best performance by a female actor in a supporting role, TV
Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
Best performance by a male actor in a supporting role, TV
Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
Best performance in stand-up comedy on TV
Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”
