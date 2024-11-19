California governor will not make clemency decision for Menendez brothers until new DA reviews case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he won't make a clemency decision on the murder convictions of Erik and Kyle Menendez until newly elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman reviews the nearly 35-year-old case.

In October, prosecutors submitted a recommendation for the brothers’ resentencing on the murder conviction in the 1989 killings of their parents in their Beverly Hills home. George Gascón, the current district attorney, asked a judge to impose a new sentence 50 years to life, which could make them eligible for parole immediately.

Gascón, who was supported by Newsom, lost reelection this month, so the governor said he would give the incoming district attorney time to review the case.

“The governor respects the role of the district attorney in ensuring justice is served and recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-elect Hochman to carry out this responsibility,” the governor’s office said in a statement Monday. “The governor will defer to the DA-elect’s review and analysis of the Menendez case prior to making any clemency decisions.”

Hochman told The Associated Press last week that he could not comment on the resentencing recommendation until he has time to review confidential documents related to the brothers.

The two were originally sentenced in 1996 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lyle Menendez, then 21, and Erik Menendez, then 18, admitted they fatally shot their entertainment executive father, Jose Menendez, and their mother, Kitty Menendez.

They were tried twice for their parents’ murders, with the first trial ending in a hung jury. The brothers said they feared their parents were about to kill them to prevent the disclosure of the father’s longtime sexual molestation of Erik Menendez. Prosecutors argued that they killed their parents for financial gain and contended that no such abuse occurred.

The brothers’ extended family has pleaded for their release. Several family members have said that in today’s world — which is more aware of the impact of sexual abuse — the brothers would not have been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Their attorney first filed a petition for their case to be reexamined in May 2023.