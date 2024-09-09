Bring rich, warm complexity to lentils with Ethiopian spices

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Lentils may not have the most exciting reputation, but when cooked well and seasoned properly, they can be transformed into a comforting and rich supper in just half an hour.

In this recipe from our cookbook “ Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we take inspiration from the Ethiopian dish called misir wat, seasoning the lentils with berbere, a rich, complex, aromatic Ethiopian blend of warm spices, savory dried alliums and red chilies.

To create a foundation of flavor, onions are sizzled in ghee until lightly browned. Tomato paste then is added and cooked until it darkens and begins to stick to the pan. Garlic and fresh ginger go in next and are sautéed until aromatic. The lentils are added to the pan with chicken or vegetable broth and simmered until fully tender and creamy.

We garnish the lentils with a mix of chopped tomatoes, jalapeño and grated ginger, a non-traditional touch that brings bright flavor and color to the dish.

Look for berbere in spice shops or in well-stocked grocery stores. If you can get the Ethiopian flatbread called injera, serve some alongside, though warm naan or rice also are excellent accompaniments.

Berbere-Spiced Red Lentils Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

4 tablespoons ghee or salted butter, divided

1 large yellow onion, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

4 teaspoons finely grated fresh ginger, divided

1 tablespoon berbere

1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained

1 quart low-sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 ripe plum tomatoes, cored, seeded and roughly chopped

1 jalapeño chili, stemmed, seeded and chopped

Directions

In a large saucepan over medium, heat 2 tablespoons of the ghee until shimmering. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until lightly browned and beginning to stick to the pan, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic, 3 teaspoons of the ginger and the berbere; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the lentils and broth, then bring to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce to medium-low and simmer, uncovered and stirring often, until the lentils are fully tender and the mixture is creamy, 20 to 25 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss together the tomatoes, jalapeño, remaining 1 teaspoon ginger and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside.

When the lentils are done, remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons ghee. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the tomato mixture.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap