Freddie Freeman homers again for Dodgers early in Game 4 to set a pair of World Series records

Freddie Freeman broke a pair of World Series records Tuesday night when he homered yet again for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 against the New York Yankees.

The slugger laced a two-run shot to right field in the first inning for the second consecutive night, making him the first major league player to go deep in the first four games of a World Series. That includes his walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1.

Freeman also became the only player to homer in six straight World Series games — his streak dates back to the 2021 championship he won with Atlanta against Houston.

