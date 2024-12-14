Women's right activists rally in France ahead of Gisèle Pelicot's rape trial verdict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in the southern French town of Avignon ahead of the verdict in a trial in which dozens of men are accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband.

The court is expected to deliver its verdicts by Dec. 20 in the trial of 51 defendants. Last month, prosecutors asked the panel of judges for the maximum possible penalty for aggravated rape — 20 years — against the victim’s now ex-husband, Dominique Pelicot, 72.

Gisèle Pelicot, 71, has become an icon for those fighting against sexual violence. She testified during the proceedings about the harrowing events, which have sparked widespread public attention.

Outside the courth, demonstrators held placards with messages such as, “Victims, we believe you, rapists we see you,” and, “Shame changes sides.”

One large banner displayed on a wall read: “Rape has no nationality.” Elsewhere, activists posted notes with “Gentle words for Gisèle” on a fence.

Activist Marine Thebaud, who is a member of the Family Planning association, said: “We hope that justice will be up to the acts committed against Gisèle, that impunity will end and that people will be punished. We’re here to show support for all victims of patriarchal violence.”

Alain Souberan said he joined the gathering because his partner “is a convinced feminist who sings in the Avignon feminist choir.”

“Personally, I really support this movement. I think men have their place as supporters too,” he said.

The trial, which started in September, has drawn attention beyond France, with Pelicot’s courage in facing her accusers transforming her into a symbol for victims of sexual violence.