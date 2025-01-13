Fox News names Will Cain to replace Neil Cavuto in weekday afternoon lineup
As is customary, Fox News Channel is appointing from within to fill a vacancy in its weekday lineup created by last month's departure of Neil Cavuto
Fox News Channel is promoting weekend host Will Cain to the weekday afternoon slot vacated by longtime personality Neil Cavuto, who left the network last month.
Cain has been a host of the weekend edition of the “Fox & Friends” morning show. A lawyer, Cain had a radio show and contributed to television programming at ESPN before joining Fox in 2020. Previously, he was an analyst at CNN and host at the Blaze.
A weekday show is coveted and doesn't often open up at Fox. His 4 p.m. Eastern show will be slotted directly in front of the political talk show “The Five,” frequently Fox's most-watched program.
While Cavuto's show often had a business tilt, owing to the host's background, that won't be the case with Cain. He hosts a weekday podcast on news and sports, which will continue, and Fox says Cain will bring some of his podcasting style to his television show, likely meaning more extended interviews.
Cain said he'll use his background in news, law, entertainment and business “to help our viewers better understand the headlines through thought-provoking content and analysis every weekday afternoon.” His show will debut next Tuesday.
Fox contributor Charlie Hurt will replace Cain on the weekend “Fox & Friends,” starting Saturday.