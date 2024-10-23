Edmunds: These are the best lightly used hybrid cars, SUVs and trucks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Buying a hybrid can significantly boost fuel efficiency and your monthly fuel bills. And these days, there are plenty of new hybrid cars, SUVs and even trucks to choose from. But what if you can’t afford to buy a new car? Consider buying a used one. A lightly used hybrid can save you thousands of dollars compared to an equivalent new one and be a trustworthy vehicle for many years to come.

The car experts at Edmunds have identified five top picks for used car, truck and SUV hybrids based on Edmunds’ testing, fuel economy and overall value. The prices listed are what you can typically expect to pay at a nationwide no-haggle dealership such as CarMax or Carvana.

Small car: Toyota Prius

The Prius is the hybrid that started it all, and it remains a benchmark of fuel economy and versatility. A 2021 Prius, for example, can get up to an EPA-estimated 56 mpg in combined city/highway driving depending on the trim level. Its handy liftback design makes for easy loading and unloading of cargo too. An all-wheel-drive version of the Prius is also available. The Prius’ main downside is its slow acceleration.

Look for: Our pick is either the LE or XLE trim because they offer the best mix of efficiency and convenience. Shoppers can also consider the Prius Prime, a plug-in hybrid with up to 25 miles of electric range. The Prime isn’t as widely available but typically doesn’t cost much more.

2021-2022 Prius pricing: approximately $23,000 to $29,000

Midsize Sedan: Honda Accord Hybrid

The Honda Accord boasts a roomy interior, a big trunk and an enjoyable-to-drive nature. All of those qualities are also present for the Accord Hybrid. A 2022 Accord Hybrid, for example, gets up to an EPA-estimated 47 mpg combined, which is excellent for a midsize sedan. Nearly every aspect of the Accord Hybrid reflects an impressive level of refinement, and it’s entirely possible to forget you’re even driving a hybrid.

Look for: Shop for an Accord EX-L trim. It gets 47 mpg and has some desirable features not offered on the base model, such as heated seats, leather and a premium audio system. The fully loaded Touring trim is nice but it has 19-inch wheels that drop the car’s mpg combined rating to 43 mpg combined.

2021-2022 Accord Hybrid pricing: approximately $25,000 to $30,000

Extra Small SUV: Kia Niro

Consider the Kia Niro if you want a thrifty crossover SUV alternative to the Prius. A base 2022 Niro gets comparable fuel economy, up to 50 mpg combined, but costs thousands less. It’s also a pretty practical runabout. The Niro’s passenger and cargo space are roomy considering the vehicle’s small overall size. Downsides to the Niro are few but include slow acceleration and the lack of available all-wheel drive.

Look for: Try to get a Niro EX Premium trim. This is the most expensive Niro but it comes with a surprising amount of features, including a premium audio system, ventilated front seats and synthetic leather upholstery. A plug-in hybrid version of the Niro is also available.

2021-2022 Niro pricing: approximately $20,000 to $26,000

Small SUV: Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The Toyota RAV4 is a great choice for a small SUV. Guess what? The RAV4 Hybrid is even better. It has the same space and comfort of a regular RAV4 but with standard all-wheel drive and an EPA-estimated 40 mpg combined for either a 2021 or 2022 model. It’s also quicker to 60 mph than its gas-only counterpart. That’s what you can call a win-win.

Look for: The XLE Premium is the sweet spot in the RAV4 Hybrid lineup for value. It’s a midlevel trim but comes with some appealing standard features such as a sunroof and a power liftgate.

2021-2022 RAV4 Hybrid pricing: approximately $30,000 to $38,000

Truck: Ford F-150

Pickups and hybrids aren’t typical allies, but Ford is leading the way with its F-150 fitted with an optional hybrid powertrain. Called PowerBoost, it has a turbocharged V6 plus hybrid components to produce a robust 430 horsepower. It also gets up to an EPA-estimated 25 mpg combined. When new, the PowerBoost was a fairly expensive upgrade, but it’s much less of a hit to get it on a used F-150.

Look for: The PowerBoost is an optional powertrain, not a trim level. As such, you’ll need to do some searching in used inventory to find one. The good news is that nearly every F-150 trim level has the hybrid available.

2021-2022 F-150 equipped with PowerBoost: approximately $38,000 to $51,000

Edmunds Says

Buying a lightly used hybrid is a smart choice for savvy consumers. It helps you avoid the full hit of a hybrid’s cost while still getting you a vehicle that’s likely under warranty.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Dan Frio is a contributor at Edmunds.