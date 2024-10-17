Drug kingpin Demetrius 'Big Meech' Flenory leaves federal prison for a residential program in Miami

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, who co-founded the notorious drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family, will serve the remainder of his prison sentence in a residential reentry program in Miami, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Flenory, 56, was originally sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2008 conviction for drug trafficking and money laundering. He was recently transferred to the residential program in Miami.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson brought the story of Flenory and his brother Terry Flenory to Starz in an eight episode series “BMF” in 2021. The series delved into the 1980s backstory of the brothers as they emerged from inner-city Detroit to become wealthy drug kingpins embraced by hip-hop culture.

Demetrius Flenory was arrested in 2005. His sentence ends on Jan. 27, 2026, according to the federal prison website. Until then, he will be monitored by the residential reentry center in Miami, which is responsible for providing federal offenders with community-based services to assist with their reentry needs.

Terry Flenory, 54, is serving out his sentence on similar charges at a residential reentry center in Detroit. He has an release date of Aug. 17, 2025, according to the the federal prison website.

Demetrius Flenory's lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about his transfer to Miami.