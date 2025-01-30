Passenger jet collides with helicopter while landing at Reagan Washington National Airport, FAA says
A passenger jet has collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington
That's according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which says the collision remains under investigation.
There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — An aircraft went down near Ronald Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, and all takeoffs and landings have been halted, according to the airport and law enforcement.
Multiple helicopters, including those from the U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. military, were flying over the scene of the incident in the Potomac River. D.C. Fire and EMS said on X that fireboats were on the scene.
Washington, D.C., police said on the social platform X that multiple agencies are conducting a search and rescue effort in the Potomac River after an aircraft crash.
Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with aircraft appearing to join in a fireball.
The airport said emergency personnel were responding to “an aircraft incident on the airfield.”
No other details were immediately available.