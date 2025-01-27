Free speech organizations denounce Education Department's calling book bans a 'hoax'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Organizations that track the removal of books from schools and libraries are denouncing a Department of Education announcement that called bans a “hoax” and dismissed 11 complaints that had been filed during the Biden administration. A conservative group praised the department's actions as “welcome news.”

Over the past few years, PEN America and the American Library Association have reported thousands of bans around the country, with targeted books often containing LGBTQ+ or racial themes, from Maia Kobabe's graphic memoir, “Gender Queer,” to Angie Thomas' novel, “The Hate U Give.”

Many of the removals were organized by Moms for Liberty and other conservative organizations that advocate for more parental input over what books are available to students. Legislatures in Iowa and Florida among other states passed laws that restrict the contents of library books and give parents and other local residents more power to challenge books.

The Biden administration had criticized the removals and appointed a coordinator to handle complaints. But the Trump administration last week reversed those policies, eliminating the coordinator's position and ruling the complaints were without merit.

“The department is beginning the process of restoring the fundamental rights of parents to direct their children’s education,” the department's acting assistant secretary for civil rights, Craig Trainor, said in a statement. The DOE's announcement is headlined: “U.S. Department of Education Ends Biden’s Book Ban Hoax.”

Such language is "alarming and dismissive of the students, educators, librarians, and authors who have firsthand experiences of censorship happening within school libraries and classrooms,” said Kasey Meehan, who directs PEN America's Freedom to Read program.

The library association called the department's announcement part of a “cruel and headlong effort to terminate protections from discrimination for LGBTQIA+ students and students of color.”

“Book bans are real,” the association's statement reads in part. “Ask students who cannot access literary classics required for college or parents whose children can’t check out a book about gay penguins ('And Tango Makes Three') at their school library. Ask school librarians who have lost their jobs for protecting the freedom to read. While a parent has the right to guide their own children’s reading, their beliefs and prejudices should not dictate what another parent chooses for their own children.”

Nicole Neily, president of Parents Defending Education, said the department's ending investigations into “so-called ‘book-banners’” was “welcome news.”

“For years, parents have said they deserve to know if sexually explicit materials were available to young children, and they were maligned by the media and the Biden Administration for it,” she added.