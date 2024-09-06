The Dutch government is expanding export restrictions for processor chip machines

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The Dutch government is expanding export restrictions on equipment used to make advanced processor chips that can be integrated into weapons systems, a Cabinet minister announced Friday, citing security risks.

Dutch company ASML, one of the world's leading makers of chip machines, already faced export restrictions on other machines ahead of the announcement. The measures are seen as part of a U.S. policy that aims at restricting China’s access to materials used to make chips, which can be used in military technology.

The new measure means the company will have to apply for government authorization whenever it wants to export deep ultraviolet lithography equipment to buyers outside the European Union, Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Reinette Klever said in a statement.

“I’ve made this decision for reasons of security. We see that technological advances have given rise to increased security risks associated with the export of this specific manufacturing equipment, especially in the current geopolitical context,” Klever said.

ASML said in a statement that the measure “will harmonize the approach for issuing export licenses” and said it “is not expected to have any impact on our financial outlook for 2024 or for our longer-term scenarios.”