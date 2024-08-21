Mall guard tells jurors he would not have joined confrontation that led to man's death

Support truly

A security guard who was working at a Detroit-area mall in 2014 when five co-workers restrained a man told jurors Wednesday that he would not have joined them in what became a deadly confrontation.

James Hale was in the lower level of Northland Center, monitoring the mall's security cameras, when McKenzie Cochran died more than 10 years ago.

“I was hired as a visual deterrent,” Hale said, explaining the role of a Northland security officer. "Wasn't going to wrestle with nobody. That wasn't the first situation where they got physical with somebody. Not to mention the fact it went against my personal beliefs at the time.

“During the day I worked as a nurse's assistant," Hale added. "I wasn't there to hurt anybody.”

He testified for prosecutors on the third day of the trial of three men charged with involuntary manslaughter in Cochran's death. John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree are accused of gross negligence in how they dealt with the 25-year-old.

Cochran, who had an enlarged heart, repeatedly said, “I can't breathe,” as he resisted five guards who were restraining him on the floor, witnesses said. He died of asphyxiation.

The Oakland County prosecutor declined to file charges in 2014. But the investigation was revived by the Michigan attorney general years later.

On cross-examination, defense attorney Doraid Elder sharply challenged Hale about how he would not have helped the other guards with Cochran, if summoned.

“You read the manual. It went against your beliefs. But you still worked there, and you took their money,” Elder said.

“Yes,” Hale replied.

He said he called Southfield police for help while watching the fight through security cameras.

The confrontation began when a jewelry store owner called security to report that Cochran had said he wanted to kill somebody. He refused to leave the mall and was pepper-sprayed by a guard.

The conflict soon involved five guards, all trying to restrain Cochran while one attempted to handcuff him.

Lawyers for the guards said they were trying to defuse a threat and protect themselves and the mall.

One of the five pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last week. A guard who led the encounter with Cochran died in 2017.

Northland was demolished in 2021 to make way for redevelopment.

