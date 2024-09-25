Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Hey, where's your card? Another Detroit-area library deals with bugs

Bugs can't seem to get enough of Detroit-area libraries

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 25 September 2024 17:59
Michigan Library Bugs
Michigan Library Bugs (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Bugs in a library — again.

The Oak Park Public Library in suburban Detroit was closed Wednesday for a scrubbing after bedbugs were found in two chairs in the computer area. A library nearby in Royal Oak was closed Sunday and part of Monday after staff said unwanted visitors crawled out of a just-returned DVD case.

The library in Oak Park will reopen Thursday.

“We feel that taking every available action to ensure our public spaces are safe, comfortable and accessible for both our staff and community members goes without question here,” the library said on Facebook.

Bedbugs were confirmed to be in chairs that were swiftly removed from the Oak Park library on Tuesday. Pest experts found no evidence of other bugs, but the library still decided to clean the building.

The pests found at the Royal Oak Public Library were cockroaches.

