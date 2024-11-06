Appeals court says Colorado ban on gun sales to those under 21 can take effect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that a Colorado law raising the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21 can take effect while the legal battle over it continues.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said that lawyers for one of the young men who challenged the law with a gun rights group, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, did not meet the legal burden for having the law blocked while the lawsuit played out. It sent the case back to a lower court for further proceedings.

The law was one of four gun control bills signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis in 2023 following the lead of other states trying to confront a surge in violent crime and mass shootings.

U.S. District Judge Philip Brimmer issued a preliminary injunction against it before it could take effect. His ruling frequently referenced a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that expanded Second Amendment rights, and concluded that the lawsuit would likely succeed. That 2022 Supreme Court decision in a New York case changed a test lower courts had used for evaluating challenges to gun laws.

Colorado’s law effectively sought to prevent those between 18 and 20 from buying rifles and shotguns. A federal law already prevents licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to those under 21 but that ban has also been challenged in light of the Supreme Court decision.

A Polis spokesperson, Shelby Wieman, said in a statement that the law was “commonsense gun safety legislation."

The executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, Ian Escalante, did not immediately have a comment on the ruling.