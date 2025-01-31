Arizona's Democratic governor outlines groundwater proposal that has Republican support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs renewed a push Thursday to regulate groundwater in rural parts of the drought-stricken state, and she's more optimistic this time that her efforts will find support in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Hobbs stood alongside local officials, rural Republican leaders and Democratic lawmakers to unveil her proposal to create new management areas to regulate groundwater pumping — long used by farmers and rural residents without restriction. She urged legislators to take swift action to reach consensus.

“We made more progress last year on negotiating rural groundwater reform than has been made ever,” Hobbs said. “We’re not starting at ground zero. We’re starting at a good place.”

Identical bills were introduced in both chambers Thursday, but neither has Republican co-sponsors. Local conservative leaders like Prescott Mayor Phil Goode urged Republicans in the Legislature not to see water as a partisan issue.

“Last time I checked, there wasn't Democratic water and Republican water,” he said. “There's water for our state.”

Travis Lingenfelter, a Republican who chairs the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, said he expects Republicans to introduce rural groundwater legislation early next week, which the senate GOP spokesperson said she could not confirm.

Lingenfelter said Republicans and Democrats started at “polar opposite” places last year, but ongoing negotiations have brought the two sides “really close” to a middle ground.

Groundwater already is regulated in the state's most populous areas — including Phoenix and Tucson — called active management areas, through a law passed in 1980 that hasn't been updated since.

The legislation attempts to provide a just-right alternative between active management areas and irrigation non-expansion areas that limit farming on new land. Active management areas have been criticized as too regulatory, and irrigation non-expansion areas have been called not regulatory enough.

The legislation would create four rural groundwater management areas in basins experiencing severe decline near Gila Bend, Kingman, Vicksburg and Willcox, and shift the Willcox Basin that Hobbs designated as an active management area to the less restrictive model proposed in the legislation.

Conservation guidelines are intended to be more flexible than what Democrats proposed last year. The legislation also would establish councils — similar to what Republicans previously sought — with local leaders who will have the authority to set conservation targets.

Hobbs said she would not hesitate to act unilaterally if the Legislature fails to come to an agreement this session.

