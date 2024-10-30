Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Argentina's president fires his foreign minister after vote in favor of ending US embargo on Cuba

Argentina's President Javier Milei has dismissed his foreign minister hours after the country voted against the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N.

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 30 October 2024 18:43
Argentina Milei Foreign Minister
Argentina Milei Foreign Minister (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Argentina’s President Javier Milei on Wednesday dismissed his foreign affairs minister hours after the country voted in favor of lifting the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba at the U.N. General Assembly.

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino was replaced by the current Argentina's ambassador to the U.S., Gerardo Werthein, Milei's spokesman Manuel Adorni announced on his X account.

Adorni didn't elaborate on the reasons behind the replacement, but the announcement came hours after Argentina voted Wednesday in favor of ending the embargo of Cuba.

On Wednesday, 187 nations, including Argentina, voted in favor of a U.N. resolution condemning the U.S. embargo of Cuba, with only the United States and Israel voting against it.

Since taking power in December 2023, libertarian Milei has veered his country's foreign policy to be more aligned toward the U.S. and Israel interests.

Milei has expressed his total support of right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government over its bombardment and invasion of Gaza. His stand differs from most of Latin America — where Bolivia and Colombia have even severed ties with Israel and at least five countries in the region, including Brazil, have pulled ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

____

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

