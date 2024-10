Heavy floods caused by severe rainstorm hit large parts of Bosnia

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A severe rainstorm struck Bosnia overnight Friday, flooding several towns in central and southern parts of the country, closing roads and leaving houses without electricity.

The rescue services in the south of the country reported several people missing and called on volunteers and the army to assist.

Rescue services in the towns of Jablanica and Kiseljak said the power was off overnight and mobile phones lost their signal.

The Jablanica Fire Station says that the town was completely inaccessible because roads and trainlines were closed.

“The police informed us that the railroad is also blocked,” rescuers said. “You can’t get in or out of Jablanica at the moment. Landline phones are working, but mobile phones have no signal.”

They urged people not to venture out on the flooded streets.

The heavy rains and strong winds were also reported in neighboring Croatia where several roads were closed and the capital of Zagreb prepared for the swollen Sava River to burst its banks.

Heavy winds have hampered traffic in the southern Adriatic Sea coastline and flush floods caused by heavy rain threatened several towns and villages in Croatia.