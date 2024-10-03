Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Boat capsizes in eastern Congo lake, killing at least 50 people, witnesses say

A boat has capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo, killing at least 50 people

Ruth Alonga
Thursday 03 October 2024 08:45

Boat capsizes in eastern Congo lake, killing at least 50 people, witnesses say

Show all 8

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A boat carrying scores of passengers capsized on Lake Kivu in eastern Congo on Thursday, killing at least 50 people, witnesses told The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were on board or how many perished but witnesses said they saw rescue services recover at least 50 bodies from the water. They said 10 people survived and were taken to the local hospital.

The boat, overloaded with passengers, sank while trying to dock just meters (yards) away from the port of Kituku, the witnesses said.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country, where overcrowding is often to blame, including one this summer when an overloaded boat sank near the capital and 80 passengers lost their lives.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in