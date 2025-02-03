Book Review: Chris Hayes' 'Sirens' Call' is a thorough look at the fight for attention in modern age

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's no new big news that we're living in an era of distraction. States are trying to clamp down on cell phones in schools, social media has been called a health risk for kids and some are trying undergo various “digital detox” practices.

With “The Sirens' Call: How Attention Became the World's Most Endangered Resource” MSNBC host Chris Hayes isn't trying to join an already crowded shelf of books warning of the ills of being online 24/7. Instead he's exploring how we got to this point, and the result is a fascinating history of what he calls the attention age.

Hayes' book describes how attention has become a commodity, with social media, websites and news outlets all competing for a limited number of eyeballs.

“Public discourse is now a war of all against all for attention,” Hayes writes.

Given the debate over the future of TikTok and the role Elon Musk and other tech figures are playing in the Trump administration, Hayes' book is a timely guide that's not just about the attention industry that social media is consuming.

He also explains the impact that the fight for attention is having on the consumers themselves, and how public discourse has devolved from the hours-long Lincoln-Douglas debates to personal attacks on X.

Hayes notes how fitting of a messenger he is for exploring this topic, given his role working for a cable news network that's also competing for the finite amount of attention.

“Sirens” is a unique approach to a topic that is on everyone's minds, but avoids feeling like a retread of already mined material on the topic.

Probably the only weak portion is when Hayes explores potential solutions that felt incomplete like “attentional farmers' markets” for people who are tired of their attention being treated by companies like a commodity. Those proposals, however, at least offer hope that the existing attention economy isn't our destiny.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews