Chinese man sentenced to death for killing 35 people by driving into a crowd
A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for killing 35 people last month by driving into crowd, in an attack that raised national concern about mass killings.
The court in the southern city of Zhuhai handed down the sentence on Friday to Fan Weiqiu, saying the nature of the crime was extremely vile, the means were particularly cruel and the consequences were particularly severe.
The court found that Fan was venting anger because he was unhappy with his divorce settlement.
In the days after the attack, Chinese leader Xi Jinping ordered local governments to take steps to prevent future “extreme cases.”