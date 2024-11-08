Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 workers at Chicago's Navy Pier
A man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two workers at Chicago’s popular Navy Pier tourist attraction
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 2 workers at Chicago's Navy Pier
A man was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of two workers at Chicago's popular Navy Pier tourist attraction.
The arrest came after police released surveillance camera images of the man suspected of gaining access to an office space near a loading dock just prior to Tuesday afternoon's shootings, the Chicago Tribune reported.
No charges have been filed.
The victims, a 51-year-old man and a 47-year-old man, were pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Wednesday that the suspect was fired Oct. 14 from his job at Navy Pier, which features shops, restaurants, entertainment and its iconic Ferris wheel along Lake Michigan.