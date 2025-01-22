Hornets to air 5 home games this season on free over-the-air television for first time in 17 years
For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Charlotte Hornets will air games on free over-the-air television to local audiences
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
For the first time since the 2007-08 season, the Charlotte Hornets will air free over-the-air television to local audiences.
The Hornets, Gray Media, Capitol Broadcasting and FanDuel Sports Southeast announced Tuesday they are partnering to simulcast five games that will be distributed in various markets throughout the Carolinas via the Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network and other Gray affiliates. The team said Capitol Broadcasting Company will distribute the games in the Raleigh market.
The games will be available in the Charlotte market on WSOC-TV Channel 9 and TV 64.
The five games are: Jan. 27 vs. the Los Angeles Lakers; Jan. 31 vs. the Los Angeles Clippers; Feb. 5 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks; Feb. 27 vs. the Dallas Mavericks; and March 3 vs. the Golden State Warriors, a team that has Charlotte native Stephen Curry.
“We’re excited to partner with Gray Media’s Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network to make our FanDuel Sports Southeast broadcasts available to a wider audience across the Carolinas,” Hornets president of business operations Shelly Cayette-Weston said in a release. “As an organization, we remain committed to growing our fanbase, extending the reach of our TV audience and making our broadcasts more accessible to all.”
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba