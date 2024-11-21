Fans can step up to the plate for Red Sox CEO's memorabilia at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Boston auction house is going to take bidders out to the ballpark with an online auction of a team executive's Red Sox memorabilia — including four World Series trophies.

Items belonging to former Red Sox President and CEO Larry Lucchino, who died in April at the age of 78, will be auctioned starting Saturday with proceeds going to The Lucchino Family Foundation, which funds charities throughout New England.

“My brother, Larry, embodied the spirit of generosity,” said Frank Lucchino, a retired judge from Pennsylvania.

Items include Lucchino’s Commissioner’s Trophy and ring from the curse-ending 2004 World Series in which the Red Sox had to first beat the New York Yankees for the opportunity to face the St. Louis Cardinals in the series. Two other championship trophies from Lucchino’s tenure, 2007 and 2013, are being auctioned along with another one from 2018.

Other items include 2004 and 2007 championship banners that flew at Fenway Park, a couple of stadium seats and a turnstile, and an electric guitar signed by Boston rockers Aerosmith when they played at Fenway in 2010.

Lucchino served as Baltimore Orioles president, leading the effort to build Camden Yards, before doing the same thing for the San Diego Padres, building a new ballpark. In Boston, he helped to assemble the new ownership group led by John Henry and Tom Werner that bought the franchise in 2002. The group opted to renovate Fenway Park, rather than replace it.

The online auction is being handled by Bonhams Skinner. Included in the auction were non-Red Sox items owned by Lucchino including a World Series ring won with the Orioles and a Super Bowl ring from Washington.