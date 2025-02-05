Figure skating event benefitting victims of DC plane crash to take place in Washington in March

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A figure skating tribute will take place in Washington, D.C., in early March to support victims of the midair collision and crash outside Ronald Reagan International Airport.

Organizers on Wednesday announced the “Legacy on Ice” benefit event scheduled for March 2 at Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, home of the NBA's Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals. Fourteen members of the figure skating community were among the 67 people killed when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River on Jan. 29.

“This is a platform to be able to let people emote,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment chairman and CEO Ted Leonsis said on a video call with reporters. “This has struck so many different people around Washington, D.C., in a very, very emotional way. We really want to make a platform for the entire extended community to come together.”

Monumental, U.S. Figure Skating, DC Fire & EMS Foundation and the Greater Washington Community Foundation are putting on the tribute.

“We’re just very grateful to (executive producer Michael Burg) and Ted and everyone at Monumental to get this off the ground,” U.S. Figure Skating interim CEO Samuel Auxier said. “It certainly focuses our entire skating community on the recovery process, and this will be a real highlight of getting this moving forward.”

The event is set to be co-hosted by 1988 Olympic gold medalist Brian Boitano and involve performances by 2024 world champion Ilia Malinin, two-time U.S. champion Amber Glenn and some of the most recognizable members of the sport, including Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir, Kristi Yamaguchi and Scott Hamilton. Members of the Skating Club of Boston and from those in Northern Virginia and Washington, organizations who were affected, will also take part.

Burg, who has been connected to figure skating in the past along with benefits for victims of the Southern California fires, said, “It just triggered within me, my gosh, what happened in a different way in LA is now happening in the skating world and overall everybody impacted by this plane crash, and we needed to do something.”

Proceeds from the two-hour show will go to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund, Greater Washington Community Foundation’s “DCA Together Relief Fund” and DC Fire & EMS Foundation.

“I feel like it will be cathartic for the first responders to be there to see more about the lives about the people they tried to save and just to interact with their families,” said Amy Mauro, DC Fire and EMS Foundation's executive director.

The event is being paid for by in-kind donations, and much is being done at cost with the aim of making it a fundraiser, as well as a community gathering.

"We all need a lot of support right now," Leonsis said. “I hope we can raise a lot of money. At the end of the day, we not only want to be able to collectively bring all of the voices of all of the people affected, but we need to be able to raise a lot of dollars to help ease some of the pain.”

