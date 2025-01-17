Tony Award-winning British actor Joan Plowright, widow of Laurence Olivier, dies at 95
Award-winning British stage actor Joan Plowright, the widow of Laurence Olivier, has died. She was 95.
In a statement Friday, her family said Plowright died the previous day, surrounded by her loved ones.
“She enjoyed a long and illustrious career across theatre, film and TV over seven decades until blindness made her retire,” the family said.
Plowright appeared in plays by John Osborne, Shelagh Delaney and Arnold Wesker. The new, rough-hewn, working-class actors like Albert Finney, Alan Bates and Anthony Hopkins were her peers.