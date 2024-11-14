Falling scaffolding plank narrowly misses pedestrians at Boston's South Station
Video has been released of a near miss at New England's busiest train station
Strong wind sent a large scaffolding plank crashing to the ground outside New England's busiest train station, narrowly missing pedestrians streaming in and out of the building.
No one was hurt when the plank fell last Friday at South Station, which serves as a hub for subway, bus and commuter rail lines. Video released by the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority shows the plank hit the ground just as a pedestrian passed by. Others stopped in shock or fled the area.
City officials said a piece of rigging gear fell from a 46-floor skyscraper across the street from the station. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.