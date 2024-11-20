Skirmishes erupt between Serbian police and opposition urging arrests over deadly roof collapse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Skirmishes erupted for a second day Wednesday in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad between police and opposition protesters demanding arrests over a deadly roof collapse at the city's railway station earlier this month.

Anti-government protesters sought to block a courthouse in Novi Sad, where the roof collapse at the station on Nov. 1 killed 15 people and injured two others. Riot police pushed the protesters away from the building.

A similar opposition action on Tuesday resulted in an hourslong standoff, in a sign of mounting tensions over the roof crash.

The collapse has triggered a wave of protests against the populist authorities and arrests of several activists who took part. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption led to sloppy renovation work at the station and consequently to the roof collapse.

A group of opposition lawmakers on Wednesday managed to enter the court building while police pushed away others who were standing outside. Protesters are also demanding the release from detention of activists jailed during the recent protests over the collapse.

The huge concrete outer roof of the railway station building suddenly crashed on Nov. 1, falling on people sitting on benches or standing below. Initially 14 people died and three were severely injured but one of the injured people died on Sunday.

The authorities have promised a thorough investigation and Serbia’s construction minister, Goran Vesic, resigned. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic has said more resignations will follow.

No one has been arrested, however, and no charges have been brought, though prosecutors said dozens of people have been questioned as part of the probe.

The station was originally built in 1964 and was renovated twice in recent years as part of a wider agreement with Chinese state construction companies.